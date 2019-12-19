Menu
HPE recognises its top partners at 2019 awards

HPE recognises its top partners at 2019 awards

Lexel Systems collects platinum partner award

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Inde Technology collects its Aruba growth partner of the year award from Cedric Edwards (HPE)

Inde Technology collects its Aruba growth partner of the year award from Cedric Edwards (HPE)

Credit: Supplied

HPE handed out its annual partner gongs last night at a black-tie event held in Auckland harbourside venue Shed 10.

Comedian Ben Hurley was master of ceremonies, tag teaming with HPE director of channels and SMB Cedric Edwards.

Apart from the awards, HPE also announced its 2020 incentive trip, a plus-one to Jordan. 

The winners and finalists were...

2019 Platinum partner of the year: Lexel Systems
Finalists: Spark, Fujitsu NZ

Distribution partner: Ingram Micro                                       

Gold partner: Softsource
Finalists: Acquire, Codeblue

Silver partner: The Instillery
Finalists: Northcloud, PB Technologies

Growth partner: Fujitsu NZ
Finalists: The Instillery, Acquire, New Era IT

Aruba growth partner: Inde Technology
Finalists: Spark, Datacom Systems

Regional partner: Northcloud
Finalists: Synergy Technologies, Datacom Systems Midlands, Spark

Service provider: Revera
Finalists: Umbrellar, LayerX Group

Gavin Kerr (Exeed) lights up the room.
Gavin Kerr (Exeed) lights up the room.

Sales MVP: Matthew Goodey
Finalists: Brook Gyde, Sophie Dennis, Bridget Bezencon      

Marketing MVP: Sejal Shah
Finalists: Matthew Foskett, Daneka Graham, Kim Jong            

Aruba technical MVP: Brodie Davis
Finalists: George Ferns, Jimmy Kurnidjaja                        

Technical MVP: Matthew Winder
Finalists: Adam Greenhalgh, Saif Nouri, Steve Platt, Sandip Patel

Fujitsu NZ collects a gong.
Fujitsu NZ collects a gong.

Channel director awards: Brook Gyde, Andrew McKean                 
Strategic partner: Computer Concepts


