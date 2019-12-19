HPE recognises its top partners at 2019 awards

HPE handed out its annual partner gongs last night at a black-tie event held in Auckland harbourside venue Shed 10.
Comedian Ben Hurley was master of ceremonies, tag teaming with HPE director of channels and SMB Cedric Edwards.
Apart from the awards, HPE also announced its 2020 incentive trip, a plus-one to Jordan.
The winners and finalists were...
2019 Platinum partner of the year: Lexel Systems
Finalists: Spark, Fujitsu NZ
Distribution partner: Ingram Micro
Gold partner: Softsource
Finalists: Acquire, Codeblue
Silver partner: The Instillery
Finalists: Northcloud, PB Technologies
Growth partner: Fujitsu NZ
Finalists: The Instillery, Acquire, New Era IT
Aruba growth partner: Inde Technology
Finalists: Spark, Datacom Systems
Regional partner: Northcloud
Finalists: Synergy Technologies, Datacom Systems Midlands, Spark
Service provider: Revera
Finalists: Umbrellar, LayerX Group
Sales MVP: Matthew Goodey
Finalists: Brook Gyde, Sophie Dennis, Bridget Bezencon
Marketing MVP: Sejal Shah
Finalists: Matthew Foskett, Daneka Graham, Kim Jong
Aruba technical MVP: Brodie Davis
Finalists: George Ferns, Jimmy Kurnidjaja
Technical MVP: Matthew Winder
Finalists: Adam Greenhalgh, Saif Nouri, Steve Platt, Sandip Patel
Channel director awards: Brook Gyde, Andrew McKean
Strategic partner: Computer Concepts