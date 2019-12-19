HPE recognises its top partners at 2019 awards

Inde Technology collects its Aruba growth partner of the year award from Cedric Edwards (HPE) Credit: Supplied

HPE handed out its annual partner gongs last night at a black-tie event held in Auckland harbourside venue Shed 10.

Comedian Ben Hurley was master of ceremonies, tag teaming with HPE director of channels and SMB Cedric Edwards.

Apart from the awards, HPE also announced its 2020 incentive trip, a plus-one to Jordan.

The winners and finalists were...

2019 Platinum partner of the year: Lexel Systems

Finalists: Spark, Fujitsu NZ

Distribution partner: Ingram Micro



Gold partner: Softsource

Finalists: Acquire, Codeblue

Silver partner: The Instillery

Finalists: Northcloud, PB Technologies

Growth partner: Fujitsu NZ

Finalists: The Instillery, Acquire, New Era IT

Aruba growth partner: Inde Technology

Finalists: Spark, Datacom Systems

Regional partner: Northcloud

Finalists: Synergy Technologies, Datacom Systems Midlands, Spark

Service provider: Revera

Finalists: Umbrellar, LayerX Group

Sales MVP: Matthew Goodey

Finalists: Brook Gyde, Sophie Dennis, Bridget Bezencon



Marketing MVP: Sejal Shah

Finalists: Matthew Foskett, Daneka Graham, Kim Jong

Aruba technical MVP: Brodie Davis

Finalists: George Ferns, Jimmy Kurnidjaja

Technical MVP: Matthew Winder

Finalists: Adam Greenhalgh, Saif Nouri, Steve Platt, Sandip Patel

Channel director awards: Brook Gyde, Andrew McKean

Strategic partner: Computer Concepts