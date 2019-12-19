New additions for global AWS Partner Network

All the major products, services and offerings for partners revealed by AWS

Andy Jassy - CEO, Amazon Web Services Credit: Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed a slew of new updates and additions to its global AWS Partner Network (APN) program during its re:Invent event in Las Vegas.



Here is a wrap-up of some of the more notable partner announcements made by the cloud services giant so far.



APN immersion days

Immersion days are set to offer partners access to workshops which include AWS branded reusable content and automated tools, such as presentations, hands-on labs and other assets built for various AWS services and solutions to help address key customers questions.

Available to APN advanced and premier tier consulting partners, immersion day workshop topics and services are set to include database migration service, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), EC2 Spot, Elastic MapReduce, Redshift, containers, running Microsoft workloads on AWS, landing zone, data engineering, security and compliance, server-less, Internet of Things (IoT), among others.

AWS public safety and disaster response competency

A new level of competency, AWS public safety and disaster response, has been established for AWS Customers to find APN Consulting Partners who identify, build and implement technology aimed at improving an organisation’s capacity to prepare, respond and recover from emergencies and disasters on a global scale.

APN partners that achieve this competency will have to prove they have demonstrated proof of addressing operating environments with the AWS cloud in areas where Internet access is degraded or completely destroyed.

AWS public safety and disaster response partners can prove their public safety and disaster response capabilities in operations, data and analytics solutions and infrastructure resilience and recovery solutions.

AWS retail competency



Another type of competency, AWS retail competency, was announced to show APN partners that offer retail technology on AWS.

APN partners that achieve this competency will have to prove they have gone through multiple levels of technical validation, utilises AWS Solution Architects in their security practices and solution architecture.

AWS retail competency partners are also businesses that stand out in the areas of data lakes, AI/ML, voice, computer vision, IoT, microservices, and retail transformation.

AWS service ready program

The AWS service ready program is a program that allows AWS customers to see if a tool or application will integrate with AWS services running in their cloud environment.

The program identifies and validates products from APN technology partners that integrate with specific AWS services to help companies find products compatible with specific AWS services.

APN technology partners participating in AWS Service Ready can show customers that their products have been validated by AWS Solution Architects for high availability and proper architecture.

APN Partners interested in joining the AWS Service Ready Program can now apply for: AWS PrivateLink, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), AWS Lambda, and Amazon Redshift.

APN global startup program

The APN global startup program is a dedicated go-to-market program for eligible start-up APN technology partners, aimed towards fast-scaling global startups looking to grow their cloud-based businesses.

Through the program, eligible APN technology partners are given support to become enterprise-ready with increased prescriptive benefits, a simplified path to APN requirements, more robust set of resources, and campaigns that are best suited to their business.

APN global startup partners are provided support in technical validation, go-to-market support and sales enablement.

Discovery API for the AWS Marketplace

The discovery API has been added to the AWS Marketplace, allowing sellers and data providers to curate a narrow set of third-party software and data products by integrating the AWS Marketplace catalog into their web properties.

If you are on a seller or data provider’s platform, this means users will only see relevant third-party data and software. As an example, a healthcare platform would show data products related to healthcare and life sciences.

Users that want to find out more about a data or software products, details from the data provider or seller can be viewed on the platform, which then is redirected to AWS Marketplace to complete the transaction.

The Discovery API has been integrated with Deloitte’s ConvergeHEALTH Miner platform and DLT’s Client Portal and support for additional platforms and portals.