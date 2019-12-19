Menu
Ingram Micro signs first distie agreement with Nerdio

Ingram Micro signs first distie agreement with Nerdio

The deal allows for MSPs to set up an Azure IT environment in “hours”

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has signed its first distribution deal with IT automation services provider Nerdio to help managed service providers (MSPs) leverage their cloud usage.

Lee Welch, A/NZ director of cloud services at Ingram Micro, said the deal allow for MSPs to automatically provision a complete IT environment through Microsoft Azure in two hours.

There are three packages MSPs can choose from and Azure pricing is determined by Nerdio’s cost estimator.

“The Nerdio partnership is designed to help our partners leverage the growing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) opportunity in the Australian market, and is available via our Cloud Marketplace,” Welch said.

“Nerdio is part of Ingram Micro’s comprehensive approach to making cloud deployment for resellers as easy and seamless as possible.”

Joseph Landes, chief revenue officer at Nerdio said he welcomed the opportunity to work with Ingram Micro in the A/NZ region.

“One of the biggest opportunities for partners in the A/NZ market today is to move their customer’s infrastructure to the cloud,” Landes said.

“Nerdio is excited to work with Ingram Micro Cloud in Australia and New Zealand to empower their partners to build successful cloud practices with Nerdio for Azure which is designed to enable easy deployment, management, pricing, and optimisation of Microsoft Azure.”

Rachel Bondi, chief partner officer at Microsoft Australia added that she was delighted to see the partnership between Ingram Micro and Nerdio and believes “it will bring plenty of benefits to the channel in both Australia and New Zealand”.

This news follows Ingram Micro's recent moves to add to its Cloud Marketplace and expand distribution deals with partners into the A/NZ region.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Ingram MicroazureNerdio

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 