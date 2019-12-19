Menu
GCSB's message to business leaders: connect with cyber security

GCSB's message to business leaders: connect with cyber security

A new National Cyber Security Centre guide is one of four in development

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Andrew Hampton (GCSB)

Andrew Hampton (GCSB)

Credit: Supplied

The Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) is encouraging leaders to get more connected with their organisations’ cyber security governance.

GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton said a new assessment identified a gap between leadership and governance, and cyber security practice across many organisations. 

The Bureau’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has produced a resource in seven sections for boards to help improve cyber-security governance, informed by a new study of organisational cyber security resilience.

The effort aims to help to focus engagement between senior leadership and security practitioners.

The initial study involved interviews with cyber security professionals from 250 of New Zealand’s nationally significant organisations to assess cyber security resilience using measures drawn from a range of security frameworks.

The governance gap was one of four focus areas; the others were preparedness, investment and supply chain.

“As part of our work to help organisations lift cyber security resilience in these areas the NCSC is producing a range of guidance resources which will help organisations focus their efforts," Hampton said.

“The first of these resources, focusing on improving cyber security governance has been published by the NCSC, with resources in the other focus areas to follow in 2020.”

The governance resource, titled "Charting your course: cyber security governance", sets out six areas to help focus engagement between an organisation’s governance and its security practitioners. 

It also defines the principles of a cyber-security programme, provides a wide view of risk, and provides advice on monitoring security performance.

“While the resource is intended to primarily support board and executive decision making around cyber-security resilience and risk, we also hope that practitioners will find it useful for supporting their engagement across organisations to achieve their security mission,” Hampton said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Government Communications Security BureauNational Cyber Security CentregcsbNCSCsecurity

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 