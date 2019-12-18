Menu
General availability window revealed for HPE GreenLake Central

Currently in trial with general availability for HPE’s first quarter of 2020

Antonio Neri (HPE)

Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced HPE GreenLake Central, a Software-as-a-Service platform that claims to provide a consistent cloud experience for applications and data through an operational console.

The platform gives “customers a simple, unified, digital experience across public and private clouds, the data centre and edge workloads”, according to a statement by HPE.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE labelled GreenLake Central as transformative and claimed it “changes the game in hybrid IT”.

“With this offering, every user in a company gains access to a unique console from which to run their organisation and achieve powerful business outcomes,” Neri said.

“Now the CIO can operate as a strategic service broker, and everyone benefits from a consistent cloud experience, resulting in lower costs and risks, and greater choice, control, simplicity, and speed.”

HPE also claimed GreenLake Central would be able to service many layers within organisation.

For example, the platform can allegedly offer chief information officers access to monitor a range of key performance indicators like security, capacity, cost, compliance and resource utilisation, while developers are able to access tools and services from HPE and partners through a marketplaceable and the ability to write, release and deploy code quickly.

The announcement of HPE GreenLake Central is also a part of the business’ shift towards offering its whole portfolio as-a-Service by 2022.

HPE GreenLake Central is currently in trial with customers, while general availability for HPE GreenLake customers is slated for HPE’s first quarter of 2020.


