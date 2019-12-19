Simon Moutter joins board of Agility CIS after private equity buyout

Former Spark CEO is already working with Agility CIS' management team

Simon Moutter is joining the board of Agility CIS. Credit: Supplied

Former Spark CEO Simon Moutter is joining the board of Auckland-based utility software developer Agility CIS, with the company's sale to private equity investors now unconditional..

As well as leading two NZX-listed companies, Moutter has a history in energy market leadership positions, Agility CIS' new owners, SilverTree Equity and Pioneer Capital , said today.

He has already begun working closely with Agility’s management team to strengthen customer relationships and ensure it was delivering "outstanding" value to customers.

Agility CIS provides its international base of utility customers with information and billing systems.

New owners SilverTree Equity is a leading software specialist private equity firm based in London and Pioneer Capital is an established New Zealand’s investment firm.

“Partnering with SilverTree and Pioneer gives us both the financial firepower and strategic expertise required to take the business to the next level – it will enable us to strengthen our product offering, in particular developing new digital layers that will enhance the customer experience and help our clients reduce their cost to serve," said David Forsyth, Agility CIS' CEO.

So is Agility CIS shaping up for a listing?

There is nothing specific planned, Forsyth told Reseller News today. The focus is simply on accelerating company performance.

In recent years, Agility successfully launched its cloud-based platform, Engage, continued to enrich its established Orion product, and provided solutions to keep customers compliant through periods of heightened regulatory change.



"The partnership with SilverTree and Pioneer will enable Agility to further its commitment to growth and customer success by rapidly advancing the development of the Ignite, Engage and Orion products, including significant enhancements to their cloud-based digital customer experience layers," the company said today.