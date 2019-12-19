Menu
AWS launches Windows Server migration program

Migrate without making any code changes

Credit: ID 158637918 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new program to help customers migrate legacy Windows Server applications to newer, supported versions of Windows Server on AWS, without any code changes.

The End-of-Support Migration Program (EMP) for Windows Server includes technology and expert guidance to migrate legacy applications from Windows Server 2003, 2008, and 2008 R2 to newer, supported versions on AWS, without any refactoring.

Specifically, the EMP technology identifies the application’s dependencies on the outdated OS, and creates a package that includes all the application files, runtimes, components, and deployment tools, as well as an engine that redirects the API calls from the application to files within the package.

The EMP technology decouples the applications from the underlying OS, enabling AWS partners or AWS professional services to migrate critical applications to a newer, supported version of Windows Server on AWS. 

AWS technical evangelist Martin Beeby explained the program will support the most complex applications, including ones with tight dependencies on older versions of the operating system, registries, libraries, and other files.

“Having an application that can run only on an unsupported version of Windows Server is problematic as you will no longer get free security patch updates, leaving you vulnerable to security and compliance risks. It is also difficult to move an application like this to the cloud without significant refactoring,” Beeby said in his blog post.

“If you have legacy applications that run only on unsupported versions of Windows Server, then it’s often tempting to spend money on extended support.

“However, this is simply delaying the inevitable and customers tell us that they want a long-term solution which future-proofs their legacy applications.”

Support for Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2 will end on 14 January.


