Menu
How to make the most of AWS re:invent 2019

How to make the most of AWS re:invent 2019

How to make the most of the massive AWS re:invent 2019 in Las Vegas this week

Scott Carey Scott Carey (Computerworld UK)
Comments
Andy Jassy - CEO, Amazon Web Services

Andy Jassy - CEO, Amazon Web Services

Credit: Amazon Web Services

This week thousands of technologists and business executives will descend on Las Vegas for one of the biggest technology conferences of the year, Amazon Web Services' re:invent.

For anyone new to re:invent the event is a behemoth, and a logistical challenge to say the least. Spread across six hotels along The Strip and 2,500 sessions, attendees have to be organised and on their game to make the most of the show.

There are two main keynotes during the week which will include numerous incremental announcements to the AWS product portfolio, starting with CEO Andy Jassy's Tuesday keynote and running into CTO Werner Vogels' Wednesday keynote, which tends to be more forward looking.

It's not all work either, with the usual "Midnight Madness" on Sunday night, a pub crawl on Wednesday and the re:Play party on Thursday, which typically features food, drink, games and an EDM concert.

It may sound simple but the best way to get the most out of this conference is to be organised and use the official app to plan your days out, including booking seats for sessions as they often get fully booked. Our approach is to stick to one venue each day to avoid the nightmarish campus shuttle queues and walk when possible.

Here at Computerworld, we will be looking to hear from customers and are lined up to speak with the likes of Ticketmaster and quickly growing challenger bank Monzo.

We will also be keen to see how technologies like serverless computing and machine learning are resonating with customers as AWS will inevitably talk up its capabilities.

Similarly are interested to see how AWS evolves its hybrid cloud options after the launch of Outposts last year. We also expect a healthy dose of Kubernetes talk as AWS – like its public cloud rivals – continues its efforts to simplify the container orchestration technology for customers.

Looking ahead to the show, Nick McQuire, vice president of enterprise research at CCS Insight, believes this year will see a continued focus on easing the adoption of hybrid cloud models after last year's major announcement of Outposts.

"We will be looking for an update on this launch this year: adoption, use cases and a deeper understanding of the longer-term strategy with the platform," he told Computerworld.

"Many will be honing in on Outposts following the launches of Google Cloud Anthos and Microsoft’s Azure Arc this year in particular, to see if AWS will follow suit and embrace multi-cloud as part of its hybrid cloud strategy as well."

Elsewhere McQuire expects to see some progress with the AWS strategy for SaaS applications. "AWS has a growing portfolio across its contact centre, productivity and collaboration, virtualisation and AI solutions, but they can be seen as second-class citizens against the other areas of the portfolio because the firm has been mainly investing in areas lower down the cloud stack,” he said.

“When you look at the success that Microsoft and Google have been having in winning big cloud deals with customers that nominate them as their preferred cloud partners, these customers are focusing on both IT transformation and workplace transformation, so their SaaS applications have been critical alongside cloud infrastructure to winning those deals.

"I think the market is therefore starting to look at the business applications area in AWS’ strategy to see where it will play more strongly in the future.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudAmazon Web ServicesAWS

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 