SAP unreservedly apologises for NZ gun register privacy breach

SAP has unreservedly apologised for a privacy breach at NZ Police. Credit: Photo 102040118 © Josefkubes - Dreamstime.com

An SAP spokesperson has unreserveredly apologised for a privacy breach of the platform being used for New Zealand's firearms buyback .

The company said analysis of the security breach indicated that a single dealer user had accessed information not intended to their user profile.



"As soon as the full details of this incident were understood, all user profiles on the system, except for SAP consultants investigating, were locked, and remain so," the spokesperson said.

As part of new features intended for the platform, security profiles were to be updated to allow certain users to be able to create citizens records.

A new security profile was incorrectly provisioned to a group of 66 dealer users due to human error by SAP.

"We unreservedly apologise to New Zealand Police and the citizens of New Zealand for this error," the SAP spokesperson said.

"The security of our customers and their data is of absolute priority to us. A full internal investigation is already underway within SAP."

Deputy commissioner Mike Clement confirmed a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme had been able to view details of firearms owners.

Police were notified of the error this morning when the dealer contacted them.

"Upon being notified all efforts were made to immediately shut down access to the platform," Clement said.

"We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database."

The update was not authorised by Police.

Investigations have shown only one dealer login had accessed the system since the update.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and made possible due to human error," Clement said.

"The firearms buy-back programme is continuing and we will be using a manual process to manage the return of prohibited firearms."

The online notification platform will remain offline until Police are reassured by SAP that the platform is secure.

Police have advised the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and we are working to identify and then notify those whose information has been accessed.

SAP won the gig to supply the register in July after the gun buyback was put in place for semi-automatic weapons similar to those used in the Christchurch terror attack.



