Menu
SAP unreservedly apologises for NZ gun register privacy breach

SAP unreservedly apologises for NZ gun register privacy breach

Unauthorised upgrade fingered for breach of database

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
SAP has unreservedly apologised for a privacy breach at NZ Police.

SAP has unreservedly apologised for a privacy breach at NZ Police.

Credit: Photo 102040118 © Josefkubes - Dreamstime.com

An SAP spokesperson has unreserveredly apologised for a privacy breach of the platform being used for New Zealand's firearms buyback .

The company said analysis of the security breach indicated that a single dealer user had accessed information not intended to their user profile.

"As soon as the full details of this incident were understood, all user profiles on the system, except for SAP consultants investigating, were locked, and remain so," the spokesperson said.

As part of new features intended for the platform, security profiles were to be updated to allow certain users to be able to create citizens records.

A new security profile was incorrectly provisioned to a group of 66 dealer users due to human error by SAP.

"We unreservedly apologise to New Zealand Police and the citizens of New Zealand for this error," the SAP spokesperson said.

"The security of our customers and their data is of absolute priority to us. A full internal investigation is already underway within SAP."

Deputy commissioner Mike Clement confirmed a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme had been able to view details of firearms owners.

Police were notified of the error this morning when the dealer contacted them.

"Upon being notified all efforts were made to immediately shut down access to the platform," Clement said.

"We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database."

The update was not authorised by Police.

Investigations have shown only one dealer login had accessed the system since the update.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and made possible due to human error," Clement said.

"The firearms buy-back programme is continuing and we will be using a manual process to manage the return of prohibited firearms."

The online notification platform will remain offline until Police are reassured by SAP that the platform is secure.

Police have advised the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and we are working to identify and then notify those whose information has been accessed.

SAP won the gig to supply the register in July after the gun buyback was put in place for semi-automatic weapons similar to those used in the Christchurch terror attack.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SAPbuybackfirearmsPolice register

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 