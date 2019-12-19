Waikato Regional Council aims for a complete systems 'reboot'

Total budget for the project is not known, but spending to mid 2019 was budgeted at $2.8 million not including payroll

Waikato Regional Council is aiming for a total administration systems reboot with Infor's CloudSuite. Credit: Richard Gallagher

Waikato Regional Council is banking on SaaS software from Infor to deliver a massive systems transformation in an effort dubbed "Project Reboot".

WRC is replacing its current financials, budgeting and planning, property and rating, HR and assets solutions with Infor’s CloudSuite Public Sector solution.

However, the council has now gone to market separately for a payroll system to replace a 2009 implementation of PSE HR/Payroll, manage pay for around 500 staff and integrate with the new Infor stack.

That could be a fully outsourced service or cloud-based software managed by the council.



"Through Project Reboot we intend to transform how we operate, through the use of processes and enabling systems that are easy to use, provide ready access to information and provide security that the integration points will be seamless, secure and provide data integrity," a tender released on Friday said.

The government payroll software market is extremely active right now. Last Thursday, the Department of Internal Affairs notified its intentions to undertake early market engagement with payroll providers in early 2020 as part of the chief digital officer's work programme to improve government payroll systems.

That should not affect regional government directly or WRC's plans to become "cloud first, mobile first".



"While we have described the initial scope of this proposal, we also wish to explore any future capabilities that may present further opportunities," WRC's tender notice said.

"We are extremely interested in your vision for your solutions that will help us transform the way we operate."

Project Reboot is described as a significant business change initiative, not just a technology replacement but also a transformation that will bring business processes, and supporting software solutions into the 21st century.

"A key mantra to our transformation journey is that we will 'adopt, not adapt'," the tender says. "We wish to implement an integrated solution that will bring good practices, lean business processes and we will always challenge ourselves to adopt standard processes where practical.

"Our current technology involves a large number of bespoke developments and modifications to the core applications. We wish to avoid taking a similar approach in the future."

According to council records, the total estimated project costs of Project Reboot to 30 June 2019 was $2.8 million. A project timeline (below) for projects contributing to council's ICT strategy show the project was expected to finish in mid 2020.

Reseller News is enquiring about the total Project Reboot budget.

Currently both Auckland Transport and Watercare are also deploying various Infor SaaS systems.