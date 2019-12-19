Menu
Chillisoft teams with OneLogin for hybrid businesses

Channel-only strategy deal opens market for OneLogin in NZ and Pacific

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Alex Teh (Chillisoft) with Suhail Ismael and Nathan Chan (OneLogin)

Security distributor Chillisoft is embarking on a new partnership with OneLogin for unified access management (UAM). 

Chillisoft will distribute OneLogin services in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands under the terms of the deal.

OneLogin provides single sign-on enterprise identity management, Chillisoft  CEO Alex Teh said. Its UAM platform makes it easier for users to access apps and data by centralising access across an organisation to meet the  needs of hybrid enterprises.

OneLogin also offers multi-factor authentication taking advantage of AI-based decisions around geo-location and IP addresses for authentication. 

“The New Zealand market has been a country that has long embraced the cloud.," Teh said. "As a nation, we have adopted SaaS solutions like 0ffice 365, Xero, Salesforce, One Drive, AWS, and Azure for the last decade. 

"Inevitably, the rapid rate of change has caused many concerns around security of these cloud solutions."

A self reset password feature will reduce the number of support calls companies get, Teh said.

Teh said OneLogin can save large amounts of time and resources by enabling and provisioning users with near instant secure access to all their desktop and cloud applications. 

The solution has built-in multi tenancy capabilities that enable managed service providers to manage passwords and provision to multiple customers via the same console.

“One of the most important factors of our partnership is OneLogin’s willingness to adopt a channel only policy in NZ," Teh said. "This, coupled with a local OneLogin ANZ team to help enable and develop the market, made the decision for our new partnership a simple one.”

OneLogin was looking for a distribution partner that would enable it to extend its services and offerings into an important market, said Matt Hurley, OneLogin's VP of global channels, alliances and professional services as well as GM Asia Pacific. 

"Chillisoft provides the resources that will allow us to provide turn-key solutions that include technical enablement, in-country support, pre-sales resources, and training.”


