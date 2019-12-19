Menu
Alibaba Cloud releases AI algorithms to GitHub

Alibaba Cloud releases AI algorithms to GitHub

The algorithms have the potential to provide “robust big data and advanced machine learning skills”

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ID 51178865 © Minipig5188 | Dreamstime.com

Alibaba Cloud has released source codes of its machine learning Alink platform, which was responsible for powering its parent company’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, to GitHub.

According to the cloud-computing and machine-intelligence unit of Alibaba Group, the platform contains a collection of algorithms for processing machine-learning task data, like artificial intelligence (AI) driven customer services and product recommendations.

Jia Yangqing, president and senior fellow of the data platform division at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said the release of Alink on GitHub provides developers with “robust big data and advanced machine learning skills”.

Alibaba’s use of the platform included e-commerce sites like Tmall during 11.11 sales this year.

Due to its listing, developers can now use the source code in their own solutions, with examples including predictions in real-time, personalised recommendations, statistical analysis and abnormality detection, according to a post on Alizila, a news hub for Alibaba Group.

Yangqing added that she was committed to connecting with the open-source community as early as possible in software development cycles.

The Alink platform was developed on open-source data processing framework Apache Flink.

Machine learning is an area that Alibaba has been working in over the last year, with the announcement of an AI chip, Hanguang 800, to enhance its cloud services back in September.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags alibabaAlibaba GroupAlibaba Cloud

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 