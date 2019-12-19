Menu
Trend Micro honours top A/NZ partners

Trend Micro honours top A/NZ partners

DXC Technology, Dicker Data and CCL among this year's winners

ARN Staff ARN Staff (ARN)
Comments
Evan Thomas, Head of Partnerships and Alliances, Trend Micro

Evan Thomas, Head of Partnerships and Alliances, Trend Micro

Credit: Trend Micro

Trend Micro has recognised its top partners in the local market, with DXC Technology, Dicker Data and CCL among the winners of the Trend Micro ANZ 2019 Partner Awards. 

The vendor’s local awards recognise outstanding cyber security sales and technical excellence, as well as collaboration and customer experience from Trend Micro’s partner network in Australia and New Zealand.

Held in Sydney on 28 November, the awards recognised six winners, including four organisations and two individuals who made “notable contributions to Trend Micro’s business in 2019”. 

The 2019 winners are:

  • Top Gun (Sales Award): Peter Lyons, Insight
  • Top Gun (Technical Award): Anshul Pandey, Content Security
  • Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data
  • MSP Partner of the Year: Computer Concepts Limited
  • Hybrid Cloud Security Partner of the Year: DXC Technology
  • Security Partner of the Year: Content Security

According to Trend Micro’s head of partnerships and alliance for A/NZ, Evan Thomas, 2019 has been a significant year for Trend Micro locally, having launched a suite of new solutions including Apex One, Cloud One, and XDR offerings, as well as acquiring Australian start-up Cloud Conformity in October.

The Dicker Data team accepting Trend Micro's Distributor of the Year award.Credit: Trend Micro
The Dicker Data team accepting Trend Micro's Distributor of the Year award.


“As we move into 2020 with these capabilities and our customers face an even more complex and multifaceted threat landscape, we are confident that our strong partner ecosystem will be integral to helping them to prevent and defend against these threats,” Thomas said.

“We value each and every one of our partners for their support in delivering the most innovative and integrated security solutions to our customers – whether it’s for cloud, network, endpoint, or hybrid environments. 

“We are thrilled to celebrate our award winners and nominees for their impact to our business,” he said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 