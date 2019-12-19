Trend Micro honours top A/NZ partners

Evan Thomas, Head of Partnerships and Alliances, Trend Micro Credit: Trend Micro

Trend Micro has recognised its top partners in the local market, with DXC Technology, Dicker Data and CCL among the winners of the Trend Micro ANZ 2019 Partner Awards.

The vendor’s local awards recognise outstanding cyber security sales and technical excellence, as well as collaboration and customer experience from Trend Micro’s partner network in Australia and New Zealand.

Held in Sydney on 28 November, the awards recognised six winners, including four organisations and two individuals who made “notable contributions to Trend Micro’s business in 2019”.

The 2019 winners are:

Top Gun (Sales Award): Peter Lyons, Insight

Top Gun (Technical Award): Anshul Pandey, Content Security

Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data

MSP Partner of the Year: Computer Concepts Limited

Hybrid Cloud Security Partner of the Year: DXC Technology

Security Partner of the Year: Content Security

According to Trend Micro’s head of partnerships and alliance for A/NZ, Evan Thomas, 2019 has been a significant year for Trend Micro locally, having launched a suite of new solutions including Apex One, Cloud One, and XDR offerings, as well as acquiring Australian start-up Cloud Conformity in October.

Credit: Trend Micro The Dicker Data team accepting Trend Micro's Distributor of the Year award.



“As we move into 2020 with these capabilities and our customers face an even more complex and multifaceted threat landscape, we are confident that our strong partner ecosystem will be integral to helping them to prevent and defend against these threats,” Thomas said.

“We value each and every one of our partners for their support in delivering the most innovative and integrated security solutions to our customers – whether it’s for cloud, network, endpoint, or hybrid environments.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our award winners and nominees for their impact to our business,” he said.