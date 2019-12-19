HP celebrates its leading NZ partners

HP brands the bridge Credit: Rob O'Neill

A bumper crowd of channel partners enjoyed a gala HP Partner Awards 2019 at Auckland's iconic Wharf in Northcote last night.

New country manager Oliver Hill, interviewed yesterday by Reseller News, opened the awards, which was also attended by A/NZ boss Mike Boyle and Asia-Pacific leader Ng Tian Chong, aka TC.

The company even managed to brand the harbour bridge, projecting its own and major sponsor brands onto one of its supports.

But the night was all about the partners with awards to be presented in thirteen categories.

The 2019 finalists and winners were:

Silver partner finalists and winner

Advanced Information Technology

Base 2 ICT

Liquid IT

Telecom Fiji

Winner: The Instillery Group

Gold partner finalists and winner:

Acquire

Business Distributors

Datacom Auckland

Elive

NorthCloud

Spark Digital

Winner: Softsource

A3 partner finalists and winner:

Bondwell

Business Distributors

CSG Print Services

Sabaha NZ

Education Partner

Winner: OEM Print Solutions

Education partner finalists and winner:

Acquire

Lexel Systems

New Era IT

PB Technologies

Winner: Cyclone Computer Company

Marketing partner finalists and winner

Acquire

The Laptop Company

Lexel

Winner: PB Technologies

Print partner finalists and winner

Cardy Business

i3 NZ Ltd

OEM Print Solutions

Office Products Depot

Personal Systems Partner

Winner: Business Distributors

Personal systems partner finalists and winner

Acquire

Computer Concepts

PB Technologies

Softsource

Spark Digital

The Laptop Company

Winner: Datacom Systems

Print distributor partners and winner

Dove Electronics

Exeed

Winner: Ingram Micro

PC distributor partner finalists and winner

Ingram Micro

Sektor

Winner: Exeed

Channel services delivery partner finalists and winner

CSG Print Services

PB Technologies

Winner: The Laptop Company

Sustainability partner finalists and winner

Spark NZ

Fujitsu

SSAB

PB Technologies

Exeed Ltd

Winner: Ingram Micro

Channel sales person - PC - finalists and winner

Candice Donovan, Softsource

Gordon McIvor, Fujitsu

Joanne Davies, Exeed

Luke Mitchell, Ingram Micro

Monique Tipler, Acquire

Neil Sampson, Spark

Sophie Dennis, Datacom

Richard Prinsloo, Datacom

Vince Eggels, The Laptop Company

Winner: Dan Norton from Cyclone

Channel sales person - print - finalist and winner

Angela Roberts, Ingram Micro

Ash Boshetty, Cardy

David Woolford, Exeed

Fadi Nannis, Business Distributors

Mary Schollum, OEM Print Solutions

Nancy Vito-Alefosio, SSAB

Winner: Margarita Subach from Business Distributors







