HP celebrates its leading NZ partners

A bumper crowd of channel partners enjoyed a gala HP Partner Awards 2019 at Auckland's iconic Wharf in Northcote last night.
New country manager Oliver Hill, interviewed yesterday by Reseller News, opened the awards, which was also attended by A/NZ boss Mike Boyle and Asia-Pacific leader Ng Tian Chong, aka TC.
The company even managed to brand the harbour bridge, projecting its own and major sponsor brands onto one of its supports.
But the night was all about the partners with awards to be presented in thirteen categories.
The 2019 finalists and winners were:
Silver partner finalists and winner
Advanced Information Technology
Base 2 ICT
Liquid IT
Telecom Fiji
Winner: The Instillery Group
Gold partner finalists and winner:
Acquire
Business Distributors
Datacom Auckland
Elive
NorthCloud
Spark Digital
Winner: Softsource
A3 partner finalists and winner:
Bondwell
Business Distributors
CSG Print Services
Sabaha NZ
Education Partner
Winner: OEM Print Solutions
Education partner finalists and winner:
Acquire
Lexel Systems
New Era IT
PB Technologies
Winner: Cyclone Computer Company
Marketing partner finalists and winner
Acquire
The Laptop Company
Lexel
Winner: PB Technologies
Print partner finalists and winner
Cardy Business
i3 NZ Ltd
OEM Print Solutions
Office Products Depot
Personal Systems Partner
Winner: Business Distributors
Personal systems partner finalists and winner
Acquire
Computer Concepts
PB Technologies
Softsource
Spark Digital
The Laptop Company
Winner: Datacom Systems
Print distributor partners and winner
Dove Electronics
Exeed
Winner: Ingram Micro
PC distributor partner finalists and winner
Ingram Micro
Sektor
Winner: Exeed
Channel services delivery partner finalists and winner
CSG Print Services
PB Technologies
Winner: The Laptop Company
Sustainability partner finalists and winner
Spark NZ
Fujitsu
SSAB
PB Technologies
Exeed Ltd
Winner: Ingram Micro
Channel sales person - PC - finalists and winner
Candice Donovan, Softsource
Gordon McIvor, Fujitsu
Joanne Davies, Exeed
Luke Mitchell, Ingram Micro
Monique Tipler, Acquire
Neil Sampson, Spark
Sophie Dennis, Datacom
Richard Prinsloo, Datacom
Vince Eggels, The Laptop Company
Winner: Dan Norton from Cyclone
Channel sales person - print - finalist and winner
Angela Roberts, Ingram Micro
Ash Boshetty, Cardy
David Woolford, Exeed
Fadi Nannis, Business Distributors
Mary Schollum, OEM Print Solutions
Nancy Vito-Alefosio, SSAB
Winner: Margarita Subach from Business Distributors