Oliver Hill named HP’s NZ country manager

Oliver Hill (HP) Credit: HP

HP business manager of enterprise, commercial and distribution Oliver Hill has been named as the vendor’s new country manager for New Zealand.

Hill comes to the role after more than seven years with HP and over six years, on and off, with Hewlett-Packard, prior to the company’s split into HP and HPE.



Hill has held various roles in those years, including business manager, commercial channel sales, and team leader commercial and enterprise sales.

No stranger to the channel, Hill is primed to lean into HP’s local partner network.

“Our future is really focused on staying close to our partners,” Hill told Reseller News. “I’ve grown up in the channel, and so our commitment to the channel will be an integral part of our strategy.

“We’re really looking to help enhance our partners’ services, combining them with some of the services we have around device-as-a-service and managed print, to really help them elevate end-point device services and improve customer experiences,” he said.

According to Hill, a big part of his strategy going forward will be around providing customers with the flexibility they need within their environments, and aiding in the evolution of traditional transactional business models into newer as-a-service models.

“Part of our business, the managed print side, is already there today, and using the learnings from that over the last three years, then pulling that into the personal systems side of the business,” Hill said.

News of Hill’s appointment comes amid a broader restructure of HP’s operations in the local market. The changes have seen the duties of HP New Zealand consumer and distribution business manager Mike Jamieson expanded to include heading up the vendor’s channel business nationally.

In his new role as business manager, commercial and retail at HP New Zealand, Jamieson will lead HP’s channel business for NZ across its full portfolio of products, which now includes both print and commercial PC.

Meanwhile, in Australia, HP’s former national manager of distribution, SMB and supplies (PC and print), Chelsea Rossney, has been named as the vendor’s new commercial channel director for the company in Australia.

Rossney’s appointment came nearly a month after the vendor’s former director commercial channel, alliance and SMB, Chris Hewlett,took up the role of director, enterprise sales - end user personal systems.