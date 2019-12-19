Local ISVs set to compete on the world stage

The start-ups will go on to compete in the Australasian section of the distributor’s Comet Competition

Twelve local independent software vendors (ISVs) are getting set to compete on the world stage after being recognised as finalists in Ingram Micro’s global Comet Competition.

The international competition is aimed at identifying emerging business-to-business (B2B) ISVs whose products have applications for the technology channel.

The start-ups named as finalists in the local leg of the competition were selected from 179 applicants. Eleven of the finalists are Australian-based, while one is from New Zealand.



According to the distributor, the finalists are creating solutions in a variety of technology sectors, including data management, email, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), mobile applications, cyber security, telecommunications and blockchain.

Ingram Micro’s A/NZ director of cloud services Lee Welch said that the judges were “extremely impressed” with the innovation displayed by all the finalists.

“Their business acumen and strategic approach to growing their companies is proof that the start up scene is thriving,” he said.

The local finalists are:



Zetaris

Geo

AgUnity

Crossware

QuintessenceLabs

Curious Thing AI

PoweredLocal

Cogniss

The Block Ledger

COREIot

MeldCX

Now, the start-ups will go on to compete in the Australasian section of the distributor’s Comet Competition, which is partly supported by Microsoft as part of a partnership between the Microsoft for Start-ups group and Ingram Micro Cloud.

Ingram Micro will ultimately award one regional winner, which will receive US$100,000 in go-to-market funding and a chance to win US$1 million in cash at the finals in the United States next year, and three runners-up, which will receive US$50,000 in go-to-market funding.