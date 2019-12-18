Reviews site names A/NZ's top 25 software houses

Menu
Sydney-based companies take top three places in G2's 2019 list

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
The Canva iPad app.

The Canva iPad app.

Credit: Canva

User reviews website G2 has named its top 25 Australian and New Zealand software companies, featuring 20 Aussies and five Kiwis.

Top of the list are three Sydney-based companies, design software company Canva followed by Atlassian and strategy software developer Cascade Strategy.

Canva ranked 19th in G2's global rankings.

Donations software developer Pushpay is the first Kiwi company in fourth with another Auckland-based outfit, net promoter score specialist Ask Nicely, in sixth behind Sydney-based health and safety software developer Safety Culture.

The three remaining Kiwi firms were accounting software giant Xero (15), point of sale system maker Vend (17) and Tauranga-based office sign-in developer SwipedOn (21).

SwipedOn founder and CEO Hadleigh Ford said that while the recognition is a fantastic result for the company, it’s an even bigger win for region-based businesses, proving that you don’t have to be in the major centres to have successful growth.

“To be recognised alongside the likes of Vend, Pushpay, AskNicely and Xero is a testament to how far we’ve come, growing from a startup to the global success it is today," Ford said.

SwipedOn started with a team of two in 2015 to now employ 26 people in Tauranga, plus four internationally,

Its software is used in over 5000 workplaces globally.

Google, Adobe and Slack led G2's global list, followed by MailChimp, Shopify and Microsoft. G2 bases its list and rankings on user satisfaction ratings from review data.


Tags xeroatlassianVendCanvaPushpayAsk NicelySwipedOnDascade Strategy

