Accenture appoints Scott Hahn as A/NZ tech lead

Expected to bring new insights and create new opportunities for the team

Accenture A/NZ technology leader, Scott Hahn

Credit: Accenture

Accenture has appointed Scott Hahn as its new technology practice leader in Australia and New Zealand.

Hahn comes to the role having held various roles within the company for more than three decades, during which time he has led major technology transformation programs for clients globally.

He replaces Peter Vakkas who has moved into a different leadership role in the practice, an Accenture spokesperson said. 

Hahn has been senior managing director - ANZ Technology Services with the consulting giant since September. Previously, he was Accenture's SAP business group lead for Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

In his new role role, Hahn will be responsible for building capability in advanced technology and delivering on the company’s strategic business priorities within its technology practice, which includes Accenture Labs, application services and intelligent platforms from its alliance partners. 

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the technology team in Australia and New Zealand, and to help clients transform their businesses, drive value and accelerate growth,” Hahn said. “Powered by data, applied intelligence, cloud and intelligent platforms, I look forward to bringing the best of Accenture’s local and global capabilities to help accelerate innovation at scale in this region.”

Accenture Australia and New Zealand chairman Bob Easton said Hahn brings a wealth of experience advising companies and leading high performing teams, and will bring new insights and create new opportunities for its teams and clients.

The appointment follows the launch of Accenture's new innovation hub in Perth, specifically for mining and energy companies in the western state. This marks its fourth hub in the country joining Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

Innovation hub aims to help address the challenges and opportunities of digitisation, bringing together service design, advanced digital technologies, data science and industry knowledge under one area. 

The hub allows clients to explore innovations such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, virtual and augmented reality, quantum computing, blockchain and drones.

In the New Year, Accenture will also launch a Mobile Innovation Studio that enables customers to develop and test new products, services and strategies on their operational processes from any location, meaning the Studio can be shipped to remote mining and energy sites around the country.


