HP picks inside man to lead NZ channel business

HP picks inside man to lead NZ channel business

Jamieson will lead HP’s channel business for NZ across its full portfolio of products

HP New Zealand consumer and distribution business manager Mike Jamieson is set to head up the vendor’s channel business nationally.

In his new role as business manager, commercial and retail at HP New Zealand, Jamieson will lead HP’s channel business for NZ across its full portfolio of products, which now includes both print and commercial PC. 

Jamieson is an HP veteran, having spent more than 14 years with the vendor in both New Zealand and Australia. In that time, he has held various roles, including national retail sales manager - printing and personal systems group, consumer business manager and, most recently, consumer and distribution business manager.

According to HP, the new role represents an expansion of Jamieson’s current duties, and will see him build on the strong foundation he has laid in his previous positions -- particularly the growth he has helped to drive in the vendor’s wholesale and consumer business over the past couple of years. 

For Jamieson, the new duties will see him tuck into the local channel and work more closely with the vendors partner-base. 

“Our channel partners are an integral part of our business, and in my new expanded role I am looking forward to driving our commercial channel growth with them,” Jamieson said in a statement. “These changes are designed to allow us to work even more closely with our partners and to enable us to execute with greater speed, flexibility and efficiency.”

The news comes hot on the heels of Chelsea Rossney’s appointment as HP’s channel lead in Australia (not across A/NZ, as originally reported).

The appointment of Rossney, who had previously held the role of HP’s national manager of distribution, SMB and supplies (PC and print) in Australia, came nearly a month after the vendor’s former director commercial channel, alliance and SMB, Chris Hewlett, took up the role of director, enterprise sales - end user personal systems.

Hewlett announced the move on his LinkedIn profile, calling it a "very special milestone" in his HP career. He left the role after more than two years heading up the HP’s local channel business.


