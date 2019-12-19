APEC 2021: collaboration and broadcast services sought for largest ever government event

Up to 20,000 are expected to attend event over the course of the year

APEC is coming to NZ in 2021 Credit: Supplied

The APEC 2021 conference will be the largest event ever hosted by the NZ government - and it needs world-class infrastructure and services.

The 12-month series of events and meetings, expected to attract around 20,000 people overall, will be hosted in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch over the course of the year.

The event culminates in leaders' week in November, which typically involves up to 10,000 people.

Organiser APEC NZ is looking for a fully managed and hosted collaboration system to enable up to 450 users from different organisations to work collaboratively across its work streams.

APEC NZ is also seeking host broadcast services to support the expected horde of international media.



The required collaboration solution is made up of two distinct and independent systems: a collaboration tool and group email.



"As this a programme with hard deadlines, we are looking for a self-sufficient partner who can hit the ground running with planning and implementation of the systems," a tender released today says.

"Our programme has existing engagements with suppliers that may require to be involved with the planning or implementation of these systems; we expect that any successful respondent would be willing and open to working collaboratively with these key partners."



APEC NZ notes the chosen solution for both tools could only have a lifespan of around two years, therefore, investing in features that will enhance its longevity is not a priority.

The host economy is also responsible for arranging a host broadcaster for the 12 months.

The host broadcast supplier will be responsible to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to lead the broadcast of the 12 APEC meetings.



"For leaders’ week, the international media centre (IMC) will be the media and communications epicentre," the documents say.

"It will host all accredited media representatives in New Zealand to cover APEC and will be operated and managed by an APEC21 host media and communications team."

The IMC will include an international broadcast centre which will be managed by the host broadcaster and will collect raw feeds and distribute content to relevant media newsrooms.

In addition to operating and managing the media centres, the successful supplier is expected to deliver live television and radio coverage of APEC events from December 2020 through to November 2021.

It will also produce the television coverage of APEC 2021 with the appropriate international television feed and signals as well as providing a host broadcast team of producers, technicians and equipment.