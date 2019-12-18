Qualtrics appoints former Salesforce VP to lead regional growth

Brigid Archibald (Qualtrics) Credit: Qualtrics

Customer sentiment tracking firm Qualtrics has appointed Brigid Archibald to the role of country manager in Australia and New Zealand.



In the role, Archibald will help guide the company through its next phase of growth and will work alongside partners and customers.

On her appointment, Archibald said she is excited to be in the role.

“Choosing to compete on experience is crucial to lasting and meaningful success in today’s economies,” Archibald said.

“Huge opportunities await in this new era of business, and I’m excited to help our customers capitalise on them, and strengthen Qualtrics’ position at the forefront of the experience management category.”

Bill McMurray, managing director in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for Qualtrics said that the firm is focused on supplying Australian and New Zealand businesses support and services, and that Archibald’s appointment was an example of this.

“I am delighted that Brigid has chosen to join Qualtrics as she is a proven world-class business leader. Her wealth of experience in working with fast-growth companies and established enterprises is a huge asset for our customers and Qualtrics,” McMurray said.

“This appointment of Brigid strengthens Qualtrics’ position as the leader in experience management, and provides an exciting platform for us and our customers to build upon as we accelerate our growth in 2020.”



Prior to her appointment, Archibald held a number of account and sales-related positions over the last 30 years, with her most recent position being the regional vice president of commercial sales at Salesforce.

She has also held roles at American Express, HP, Compaq, Digital Equipment Corporation, AT&T and NCR.

Archibald’s appointment follows a wave of other senior appointments and partnerships made by Qualtrics across APJ in 2019, with the firm more than doubling its APJ workforce and bringing on board EY and LDCC as partners.