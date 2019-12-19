Why Salesforce is splitting itself between major public cloud vendors

Hint: It's not just about tapping into a market primed for growth or global expansion

Credit: Dreamstime

Salesforce's prevalence on big name infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure is being driven by the vendor's efforts to meet and exceed relationships within the enterprise space, according to analysis from Gartner’s research director.



Salesforce’s move to tap Microsoft Azure as its public cloud provider for marketing cloud sees the company tap into four out of the six major cloud IaaS platforms according to Olive Huang, research director at Gartner; Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud.

The cloud IaaS market is considered by Huang to be lucrative and primed for growth with a forecast of $81.5 billion by 2022.