Tech Data extends Cradlepoint deal to A/NZ

Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has broadened its networking portfolio in A/NZ through extending its distribution partnership with LTE and wireless network provider, Cradlepoint.

The deal will see Tech Data carry Cradlepoint’s wireless SD-WAN, LTE and 5G-ready solutions for branch networks, mobile networks and the internet of things (IoT).

“Through this partnership, Tech Data will support Cradlepoint to extend their market success in North America to the enterprise and mid-market across Australia and New Zealand,” Tech Data country general manager, Wendy O’Keeffe said.

Cradlepoint Asia Pacific managing director, Gavin Wilson, added Tech Data will distribute Cradlepoint’s new NetCloud service and wireless edge routers to A/NZ channel partners.

“The NetCloud Service simplifies the process of buying, consuming, evolving and supporting wireless edge networks, enabling channel partners to add value and unlock the full potential of our technology,” Wilson said.

Recently, Tech Data also expanded its distribution rights with security vendor, Akamai into A/NZ adding its web application firewall protection; accelerated performance of web and mobile applications and enterprise traffic protection and remote application access, to its security portfolio.