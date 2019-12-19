Menu
Tech Data extends Cradlepoint deal to A/NZ

Tech Data extends Cradlepoint deal to A/NZ

Taps into wireless SD-WAN, LTE and 5G ready network solutions

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has broadened its networking portfolio in A/NZ through extending its distribution partnership with LTE and wireless network provider, Cradlepoint. 

The deal will see Tech Data carry Cradlepoint’s wireless SD-WAN, LTE and 5G-ready solutions for branch networks, mobile networks and the internet of things (IoT).

“Through this partnership, Tech Data will support Cradlepoint to extend their market success in North America to the enterprise and mid-market across Australia and New Zealand,” Tech Data country general manager, Wendy O’Keeffe said. 

Cradlepoint Asia Pacific managing director, Gavin Wilson, added Tech Data will distribute Cradlepoint’s new NetCloud service and wireless edge routers to A/NZ channel partners.

“The NetCloud Service simplifies the process of buying, consuming, evolving and supporting wireless edge networks, enabling channel partners to add value and unlock the full potential of our technology,” Wilson said. 

Recently, Tech Data also expanded its distribution rights with security vendor, Akamai into A/NZ adding its web application firewall protection; accelerated performance of web and mobile applications and enterprise traffic protection and remote application access, to its security portfolio. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags tech dataCradlepoint

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 