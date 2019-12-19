Google Cloud appoints Mark Innes as new A/NZ leader

Credit: Google Cloud

Former Salesforce APAC regional manager, Mark Innes, has been appointed as the new leader of Google Cloud A/NZ and Asia Pacific industry verticals.

Innes, who was appointed as Salesforce general manager for Asia Pacific in late 2016, will be replacing Colin Timm, who is stepping down to “explore other opportunities".

Based in Sydney, Innes will be responsible for managing Google Cloud’s business in Australia and New Zealand as well as leading the APAC vertical strategy for Google Cloud’s priority industries.

"Mark most recently served as the executive vice president and general manager of APAC at Salesforce and he brings with him many years of rich expertise growing enterprise businesses across APAC,” a Google Cloud spokesperson said.

Credit: Salesforce Mark Innes (Google Cloud)



Innes spent about seven years at the helm of Salesforce, prior to his departure in October, with Pip Marlow Pip Marlow stepping into the top role.

Prior to Salesforce, Innes also spent six years at Oracle in various management roles and also worked at webMethods.

Recently, Google Cloud enhanced its support for SAP users in their cloud migration journey through launching its Cloud Acceleration Program.

The program was initially launched earlier this year using the name ‘Lighthouse’ in an effort to partner with systems integrators and their SAP customers to help them transition towards using Google Cloud.



