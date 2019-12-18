Archives NZ taps Axiell for collections management and search

18-month project will help Archives during its shift into new premises

Richard Foy (Archives NZ) Credit: Supplied

Archives New Zealand Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga has selected Axiell to replace its collections management software.

The agency said today it would replace its collection management and search system, Archway, with Axiell Collections to increase efficiency and improve access.

The deal will also see Axiell establish a hosting centre in the region.



Archives New Zealand preserves and protects more than seven million official records, from 19th century treaties to 21st century documents and data.

“Plans for a new Archives building to improve the protection of and access to some of New Zealand’s most significant and valuable documents is underway through the government programme 'Preserving the Nation's Memory', said chief archivist Richard Foy.

“We want to give people better access to our nation's history while also enabling staff to easily relocate records between physical locations in real time making the transition between the old and new buildings far more efficient."

The new portal based on Axiell Arena will make discoverability and access to the archival collections easier for writers, academics, legal researchers, professional historians, journalists, genealogists, and film and documentary makers.

Work will commence on the new platform this week and the project is expected to take just over 18 months.

Netherlands-based Axiell provides systems for over 3400 cultural institutions around the world and more than 3000 schools.