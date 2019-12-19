Menu
Microsoft Teams surpasses 20 million daily active users; rival Slack shares slip

Reuters Reuters (CIO New Zealand)
Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Corp said its workplace messaging app, Teams, has more than 20 million daily active users, up from 13 million users in July.

The software maker offers the app as a free add-on platform to its Office365 users. Through Teams, users can start a chat, share files, make calls and hold web conferences.

Microsoft Teams, used by companies like General Electric and SAP, competes with Slack Technologies Inc.

Slack, whose customers include Electronic Arts Inc and Nordstrom Inc, reported over 10 million daily active users in the second quarter ended July 31.

The company's shares fell about 10% in early trade on Tuesday following the news.

Microsoft Teams also competes with Workplace by Facebook Inc and Cisco Systems Inc's Webex Teams.

 (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Rashmi Aich)


