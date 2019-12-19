Menu
Wipro builds out security credentials through CrowdStrike

Wipro builds out security credentials through CrowdStrike

GSI brings endpoint protection to enterprise customers

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Wipro has partnered with CrowdStrike to drive endpoint protection adoption at enterprise level, delivered through the vendor’s Falcon platform.

Terms of the alliance will see the technology provider integrate the cloud-native platform into its current market offerings, leveraging artificial intelligence, next-generation anti-virus and cyber threat intelligence capabilities.

In joining the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program, the partnership will allow CrowdStrike technology to be delivered through existing outsourcing contracts, designed to simplify the commercial process for joint customers.

“Organisations globally are embarking on digital transformation, rendering legacy security solutions ineffective to meet the changing threat landscape,” said Raja Ukil, senior vice president of Cyber Security, Wipro.

“We have partnered with CrowdStrike, an industry leader in endpoint protection solutions to help customers invest in proactive technologies that can prevent or rapidly detect and remediate intrusions.”

Ukil said Wipro’s cyber security and risk services enable global enterprises to “enhance business resilience” through an “intelligent and integrated risk-based approach” to security delivered through the provider’s cyber defence platforms.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner of Wipro, bringing the power of our Falcon platform to its hundreds of thousands of customers globally,” added Matthew Polly, vice president of Channel and Alliances, CrowdStrike.

“Businesses around the world are actively looking to replace legacy AV solutions with next-generation technology to better secure their data and assets against cyber threats.

"With CrowdStrike Falcon, Wipro customers now have trusted and proven next-gen endpoint protection that is easily deployed, shows immediate time to value, and allows them to confidently stop breaches."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags wiproCrowdStrikesecurity

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 