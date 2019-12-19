Menu
New fibre regime to cast 'sunlight' on Chorus, fibre companies

New fibre regime to cast 'sunlight' on Chorus, fibre companies

Sunlight to be shed on profits, service quality and more

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Dr Stephen Gale (Telecommunications Commissioner)

Dr Stephen Gale (Telecommunications Commissioner)

Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission has released its draft decisions on the design of the new regulatory regime for fibre broadband networks.

For Chorus, the regulation comes in the shape of a revenue cap, which will limit the prices consumers pay for broadband, as well as minimum standards for service availability and network performance.

Chorus and the other local fibre companies (Northpower Fibre, Ultrafast Fibre, and Enable Networks) will also be required to publish performance measures, such as profits, quality of service, and expenditure in what is known as "sunlight" regulation.

“It’s our job to make sure critical national infrastructure, like fibre broadband networks, work for the long-term benefit of consumers," telecommunications commissioner Dr Stephen Gale said. 

"Our new regulatory regime for fibre aims to ensure quality fibre internet services are delivered to New Zealanders at an appropriate price, at the same time as incentivising providers to invest, innovate and run their networks efficiently,” 

The new regime will apply from the beginning of 2022, by which time most New Zealanders will have access to ultra-fast fibre broadband (UFB).

A new paper outlines ComCom's draft decisions on the "input methodologies" which are the building blocks of the regime. 

These include the allowed rate of return and the value of the assets on which the providers they can earn a return.

"We have also made draft decisions on the service quality dimensions that we will measure providers’ performance against. These are critical to the experience fibre consumers receive in areas like customer service, rectifying faults and the installation process,” Gale said.

The Commission has made draft decisions on three key areas since its emerging views were published earlier this year. 

These include a new way of passing through to consumers the Crown subsidy for UFB, and higher allowances for risk in the allowed rate of return. 

Chorus CEO Kate McKenzie responded by welcoming the shift towards establishing a "utility style framework" for regulation, adding that the draft was detailed and complex before outlining some initial concerns mainly around the proposed rate of return on capital invested.

"We note that the Commission’s overall approach to WACC [weighted average cost of capital] is an improvement against that of its 'Emerging Views' paper. However, the implied WACC rate for the period to FY22 is still below that required to ensure our cost of capital reflects a fair return to investors given the investment risks taken," the company said.

The Commission’s draft decision also suggested there would be no WACC increase from the 50th percentile. 

"This is at odds with all other regulated utilities in New Zealand," Chorus said. "Other international regulators have recognised the need for an uplift to encourage fibre network investment."

The draft decision also indicated a change in the Commission’s approach to the treatment of Crown financing. Chorus said it would need to review the implications of this.

Gale said feedback was welcome with submissions due by 28 January 2020. 

The Commission would then publish its final decisions on the input methodologies in mid-2020 before setting the revenue cap and minimum quality standards for Chorus and the information disclosure regime for all providers in late 2021. 

The new regulatory effort came about after Parliament amended the Telecommunications Act last November to require the Commission to develop and implement a new regulatory regime for Ultrafast Broadband project fibre providers.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags regulationTelecommunicationsfibreUltrafast Broadband (UFB)UFBChorusUltrafast FibreCommerce CommissionlfcsNorthpower Fibreand Enable Networks

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 