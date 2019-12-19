Carbon Black to open A/NZ data centre

The data centre is set to deliver the security unit’s endpoint protection program throughout the region

Credit: Dreamstime

VMware's Carbon Black is set to open a data centre in Australia in the first half of 2020.



Based in an unspecified location within Australia and announced at VMware's vFORUM 2019 event, the data centre will deliver VMware Carbon Black’s cloud-native endpoint protection program to Australian and New Zealand users.

The program is also described by the security unit to support regulatory and data residency case uses across the region through cloud-scalable architecture.

By doing so, this is planned to bring prevention, detection, response, threat hunting and managed services for endpoints and workloads all under one roof – into the one platform with one agent and one console.

Patrick Morley, former Carbon Black CEO and current VMware Carbon Black general manager, said he’s committed to protecting customers in the region.

“We know these customers have specific compliance requirements regarding data sovereignty and want to achieve the strongest form of endpoint and workload protection,” Morley said.

The data centre announcement follows the acquisition of Carbon Black by VMware, which concluded in October 2019 and caused the establishment of VMware’s security business unit, led by Morley.

One organisation set to leverage the data centre is Australia Post. Its chief information officer, John Cox, said that utilising this technology is “an important step” in data protection.

“Australia Post has been trusted for over 200 years to protect our customers and their information. As digital adversaries become more skilled in their techniques and technologies, we need to make sure we stay one step ahead by using advanced methods of defense,” Cox said.

“We selected VMware Carbon Black to deploy advanced, cloud-based endpoint protection across our entire corporate environment. This means we can protect our data against international threats before they hit Australia, we’ll have greater visibility across the entire environment and the ability to respond quickly to incidents.”

Morley added that he looks forward to working with A/NZ users such as Australia Post in the coming years “by continuing to innovate and bring intrinsic security to the enterprise”.

Also announced at vFORUM 2019 was an update on VMware's Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform, which brings VMware's data centre capabilities to AWS, in turn enabling access to AWS services.

According to a statement from the company, there has been excitement for the service in Australia and New Zealand since its release in August 2018.

Since then to the second quarter of financial year 202, VMware Cloud on AWS has seen global customers increase by four times, total virtual machine numbers have increased by nine times, partners with VMC competency has increased three times and the number of available independent software vendors has increased by three times.



Local partners to utilise the service in their offerings include Tracer Cloud, CMD Solutions and Consegna Cloud, while customers to use the service include Victorian government's shared IT services provider Cenitex, health insurer nib, and the Department of Customer Service NSW.

Article updated on 19 November at 11:19pm to include VMware's update of VMware Cloud on AWS.

